DOR vs MON Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchelgladbach: Borussia Dortmund face rivals Borussia Monchelgladback in Bundesliga action on Sunday at the Signal Iduna Park from 22:00 PM IST onwards. Dortmund pulled themselves back into the Bundesliga race after securing a 3-0 win over Union Berlin, however, Marco Rose’s side were stunned in the Europa League Round of 32 first leg after Rangers thrashed Dortmund 4-2. Dortmund now face Monchelgladbach in the Borussen derby and an opportunity to still be in the hunt for the Bundesliga title after Bayern dropped points, losing 4-2 to Bochum last week. The gap has now turned from nine to six and Dortmund need to secure six points to add pressure on the league holders. However, the last time the two sides faced each other, Monchengladbach walked away with a 1-0 win. An exciting Bundesliga clash is scheduled and fans here can check the DOR vs MON Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

Advertisement

The Bundesliga matches will be broadcast on Sony Network.

DOR vs MON Live Streaming

The match between DOR vs MON is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV.

DOR vs MON Match Details

The match between DOR vs MON will be played on Sunday, February 20, at the Signal Iduna Park. The game will start at 22:00 PM (IST).

DOR vs MON Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Marco Rues

Vice-Captain: Mats Hummels

DOR vs MON Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer

Defenders: Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Marvin Friedrich, Matthias Ginter

Midfielders: Julian Brandt, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham

Strikers: Thorgan Hazard, Marco Reus, Breel Embolo

Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Monchenlgladbach probable XI:

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting line-up: Gregor Kobel (GK); Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Zagadou, Raphael Guerreiro; Julian Brandt, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham; Marco Reus, Donyell Malen, Thorgan Hazard

Borussia Monchenlgladbach Predicted Starting line-up: Yann Sommer (GK), Matthias Ginter, Marvin Friedrich, Nico Elvedi, Stefan Lainer, Kouadio Kone, Florian Neuhaus, Ramy Bensebaini, Jonas Hofmann, Alassane Plea, Breel Embolo

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.