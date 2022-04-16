DOR vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Bundesliga 2021-22 match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg: Borussia Dortmund will aim to keep their faint Bundesliga title hope alive on Saturday when they will welcome Wolfsburg at the Signal Iduna Park. The home side recorded a thrilling 2-0 win over VfB Stuttgart last weekend after dropping points in their previous two games and will be bidding to continue their title hunt over the weekend by collecting maximum points here. They are currently nine points away from the reigning champions and league leaders Bayern Munich after playing 29 rounds of games.

Dortmund’s opponents Wolfsburg were also victorious in their last campaign as they humiliated Arminia and will look to continue their winning juggernaut here as well. With their latest victory, Wolfsburg have created an eight points difference between them and 16th placed Arminia.

Ahead of today’s Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg; here is all you need to know:

DOR vs WOL Telecast

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

DOR vs WOL Live Streaming

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV App.

DOR vs WOL Match Details

The match between DOR vs WOL will be played on Saturday, April 16, at the Westfalenstadion. The game between DOR vs WOL will start at 07:00 pm (IST).

DOR vs WOL Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Erling Haaland

Vice-Captain: Jude Bellingham

DOR vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Gregor Kobel

Defenders: Emre Can, Manuel Akanji, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Brooks

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerriero, Xaver Schlager, Yannick Gerhardt

Strikers: Marco Reus, Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg probable XI:

Borussia Dortmund Possible Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel; Emre Can, Manuel Akanji, Marin Pongracic; Thorgan Hazard, Axel Witsel, Jude Bellingham, Raphael Guerriero; Marco Reus, Erling Haaland, Julian Brandt

Wolfsburg Probable Starting Line-up: Koen Casteels; Maxence Lacroix, Sebastiaan Bornauw, John Brooks; Ridle Baku, Maximilian Arnold, Xaver Schlager, Yannick Gerhardt; Max Kruse, Jonas Wind; Lukas Nmecha

