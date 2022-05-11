Dortmund Dortmund Sign Austrian League Top Scorer Karim Adeyemi as Erling Haaland Replacement

Borussia Dortmund have signed forward Karim Adeyemi from Austrian champions RB Salzburg on a contract until 2027, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday, hours after Manchester City agreed to sign the German team’s talisman Erling Haaland.

Adeyemi has previously been linked with a move to the English Premier League. The 20-year-old made 42 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring 23 goals.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

“Karim Adeyemi is a highly talented, young German international who through his strong finishing and incredible pace will make a valuable addition to our attacking play," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said.

He is the Austrian Bundesliga’s top scorer with 19 goals this season and he has also been capped three times by Germany, scoring once.

“As soon as I heard Dortmund were interested in me, I knew I wanted to sign with BVB," Adeyemi said.

“I made the conscious decision to sign a long-term deal because I’m convinced that we’re going to form an exciting team."

Adeyemi has big shoes to fill, however, with Haaland set to depart in the close-season.

Premier League side City reached an agreement to sign Haaland from Dortmund on July 1, with the transfer subject to the club finalising terms with the Norwegian striker.

Haaland also made the step up to the German top flight in January 2020 after impressing with Salzburg, where he scored 29 times in 27 games.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.