Dortmund's Emre Can Admits Jadon Sancho Needs to be 'More Grown Up' After Haircut Row

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can called on team mate Jadon Sancho to be "more grown up" on Saturday, after the England winger was involved in an off-field bust-up over a haircut.

"Jadon is a great guy, but he needs to be a bit cleverer with certain things," Can told Sky after the two players linked up to score the winner in Dortmund's 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin.

"Obviously everyone needs to get their hair cut sometimes, but he needs to be a bit cleverer and a bit more grown up," added the former Liverpool and Juventus star.

Sancho and his Borussia Dortmund teammate Manuel Akanji were both fined by the German league on Friday for breaking stringent coronavirus guidelines to get haircuts at home.

Photos emerged of Sancho, 20, and 24-year-old Swiss defender Akanji having their hair styled in their respective homes, with neither the players nor the hairdresser wearing any personal protective equipment.

"We need to guide Jadon a bit. He can't afford to make mistakes like that in the future, and we can always talk to him about that as a team," said Can.

"It doesn't annoy us, but we know he has to be more disciplined with some things.

"I don't think he does it on purpose to cause a scandal. Maybe he just trusts people too much sometimes."

CAN STRIKE KEEPS DORTMUND'S SLIM TITLE HOPES ALIVE

A second-half goal from Emre Can fired Borussia Dortmund to a 1-0 win over Hertha Berlin on Saturday, keeping them within seven points of Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich on a matchday dominated by displays of support for the Black Lives Matter protests.

Dortmund players warmed up in T-shirts bearing messages of solidarity such as "no justice, no peace", before taking the knee in the centre circle with their Hertha colleagues for a moment's silence before kick-off.

England winger Jadon Sancho, who was among the first Bundesliga players to lend his voice to the protests last weekend, missed from close range just after the break before setting up Can with a deft chip over the back line on 57 minutes.