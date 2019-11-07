Take the pledge to vote

Douglas Costa Beats 7 Defenders To Score Wonder Goal in Stoppage Time and Help Juventus Book Last-16 Spot

Douglas Costa scored a breath-taking goal in the dying moments of the match as Juventus trumped Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 7, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
Douglas Costa Beats 7 Defenders To Score Wonder Goal in Stoppage Time and Help Juventus Book Last-16 Spot
Douglas Costa (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Douglas Costa came on in the second half and scored an exquisite stoppage-time goal to give Juventus a 2-1 win away to Lokomotiv Moscow, helping the Turin club book their place in the Champions League round of 16 with two games to spare.

The Brazilian collected the ball outside the area and raced past three defenders, exchanged passes with Gonzalo Higuain who backheeled the return to him and then left two more players in his wake before beating goalkeeper Guilherme to silence the Lokomotiv stadium.

Costa clinched their sixth straight last 16 appearance with a tidy side-footed finish in injury time for his first Bianconeri goal since January. What a way to win the game and qualify for the UEFA Champions League knock-out phase!

Juventus top Group D with 10 points, three ahead of Atletico Madrid who are away to Bayer Leverkusen later on Wednesday while Lokomotiv have three points and Leverkusen none. The Serie A champions remain unbeaten in all competitions under Maurizio Sarri who took over during the close season.

Guilherme had gifted Juventus the lead after four minutes when he allowed Cristiano Ronaldo’s powerful free-kick from an unlikely position near the touchline to squirm through his legs before Aaron Ramsey touched the ball over the line. WATCH

Aleksei Miranchuk levelled eight minutes later for the Railwayman, scoring from the rebound after his own header hit the post.

Costa's goal ensured Juventus qualified from Group D with two games to spare. Bayer Leverkusen upset Atletico Madrid 2-1 in Wednesday's other game in the group, leaving Juventus with a three-point advantage over Atletico at the top of Group D.

(With inputs from Agencies)

