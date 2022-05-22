Dozen Hurt as Hajduk Split Fans Fight Police Post Dinamo Zagreb Clash

A clash between police and supporters of Croatian First Division side Hajduk Split left a dozen officers and two fans injured, police said Sunday.

Fighting broke out late Saturday as police escorted some 1,600 of Hajduk’s “Torcida” hardcore followers returning home in buses, vans and cars from a match against arch-rivals Dinamo Zagreb.

The convoy suddenly stopped, blocked the Zagreb-Split highway traffic and several hundred fans “attacked the escorting officers physically and with various objects”, a police statement said.

The two injured supporters most likely sustained wounds from firearms the police said they were forced to use.

No one sustained life-threatening injuries, the statement added.

The section of the road where the fight started was still closed for traffic Sunday morning.

Dinamo Zagreb had already secured the national league title, and won Saturday’s game, the last in this season’s national championship, 3-1.

Hajduk, from the central coastal town of Split, were runners up.

Croatia is known for the success of its national team but also for hooligans who are among Europe’s most notorious.

