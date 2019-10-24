Dries Mertens Breaks Diego Maradona's Goal-scoring Record for Napoli

Milan: Belgium's Dries Mertens overtook Diego Maradona as Napoli's second-highest all-time goalscorer after the side defeated Red Bull Salzburg 3-2 in the Champions League.

On Wednesday night, the 32-year-old netted a brace which took him one ahead of the Argentine legend on 116 goals, five behind Marek Hamsik.

Mertens also assisted Lorenzo Insigne in his winner to keep Napoli one point above Liverpool at the top of Group E, a BBC report said.

Maradona, regarded as one of the best footballers in the world of all time, famously helped Napoli win their first league title in 1986-87.

