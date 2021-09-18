Durand Cup 2021: Delhi FC, Bengaluru FC Play Well-contested Draw Leaving Group C Open

A high octane encounter between Delhi FC and Bengaluru FC ended in a 2-2 draw in an action packed Group C encounter of the 130th Durand Cup on Saturday at the Mohun Bagan ground. Willis Deon Plaza scored a brace for Delhi FC while Siva Sakthi N and Bidyashagar Singh scored the two for Bengaluru FC. Group C is wide open now with all four teams having a chance to advance to the next stage. The first half was a relatively quiet affair with both teams creating opportunities but failing to convert on most occasions. The slippery conditions at Mohun Bagan did not help either. However, in the 27th minute, Siva Shakti took a brilliant shot at goal to put the Blues ahead.

Delhi FC played catch up after that. There were some good moments created by Plaza and Himanshu Jangra in the first half but Bengaluru keeper Lara Sharma did well to keep them at bay.

The second half was an absolute turnaround as Delhi FC came back with gusto. Delhi FC was the more dominant team and in the 58th minute, their star player Plaza scored the equaliser with a brilliant header. The Trinidad and Tobago national scored his second of the game four minutes later.

Delhi defended well after that and it seemed like Bengaluru were struggling to break through but then Bidyashagar produced a moment of brilliance. He collected a well-directed cross from Harmanpreet Singh and with power, smashed the ball home from an acute angle.

Both teams fought hard in the final minutes but the well-fought match ended in a draw with the two sides earning a point each deservedly. Delhi FC’s Plaza was adjudged the Man of the Match.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here