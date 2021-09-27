Durand Cup 2021: Mohammedan SC Survive Lightning Strike to Rain Goals on FC Bengaluru United 4-2 and Reach Final

As darkness descended upon Kolkata, Mohammedan SC and FC Bengaluru United face-off in the semi-final at the Yuva Bharti Krirangan on Monday.

With clouds in the skies and fans, back in the stands in numbers after ages in Kolkata, were stunned into silence as their former star Pedro Mazi struck like thunder with a goal from kick-off. And then it rained, goals on the field and love from the stands.

FCBU started down the right to work the ball in methodically, inching towards the centre of the penalty box. Mohammedan players tried to stem the flow but Manzi slotted it in the back of the net inside 20 seconds.

The Black Panthers were hurt but not out. In the 9th minute, Mohammedan equalised as Marcus Leric Jr Joseph finished from a tight angle after a consistent spell of pressure.

FCBU’s Luka Majcen had a golden chance to restore their lead in the 30th minute of the game as he found himself one on one with the keeper but shot wide.

In the 37th minute, Faisal Ali raced down the right flank and danced past his marker to slot the ball calmly back across the goal and into the net to hand MSC the lead.

Both teams had chances to make a mark on the scoreline on either side of the half-time whistle, but goalmouth follies and last-ditch tackles left eager supporters wondering ‘what if’.

In the 70th minute, Marcus Joseph chested down a goal kick and passed it onto the left for Faisal, who in turn returned the favour. The Trinidad and Tobago forward Nikola Stojanovic, who sidestepped a Bengaluru United player to take a shot, which was blocked but the ball fell lat the feet of Faisal, who tried to find the back of the net but flashed agonisingly wide.

Kinshuk Debnath brought parity for Bengaluru United, in the 78th minute, with a vicious left-footed strike as the ball pinged around the penalty box from a well-placed corner.

In the first minute of stoppage time after the 90 minutes, Pedro Mazi was shown a second yellow for trying to handle the ball in the penalty box as he went up for an offensive header. He had got his first yellow for showing dissent on multiple occasions.

Brandon Vanlalremdika slots it into the back of the net off a Marcus Joseph shot that was saved by the keeper but it is off-side!

Brandon Vanlalremdika scored the all-important goal in the 103rd with a well-placed shot after being released by Nikola Stojanovic. He took off his shirt and ran towards the Black Panthers fans, soaking in the raining applause.

At the start of the second half for extra time, Stojanovic waved to fans to turn up the volume. And they did. Every pass was cheered, every tackle applauded.

In the 110th minute, Stojanovic earned Mohammedan SC a penalty when his shot hit Chelston Pinto on the hand. The Serbian stepped up and slotted home to make it 4-2 in his team’s favour as the fans showered their captain with love.

