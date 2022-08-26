Durand Cup 2022: How to Watch Hyderabad FC vs Chennayin FC And Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Live Streaming

Hyderabad FC and Chennayin FC will face off on Friday, August 26, in a Durand Cup group stage fixture. The day’s second match will pit defending Champions FC Goa against Jamshedpur FC.

The Hyderabad-Chennayin encounter will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal. Hyderabad FC started off their Durand Cup campaign in style after crushing TRAU FC, 2-0 in their tournament opener. Star forward, Holicharan Narzary opened their account with a sumptuous finish in the 27th minute. Hyderabad’s second of the match came courtesy of a brilliant header by center-back Borja Herrera.

Meanwhile, their opponents Chennaiyin FC had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Army Red. The Chennai outfit must pick up a win to keep their qualifying hopes alive.

Jamshedpur FC was absolutely battered by Mohammedan in their first match of the Cup. Even after having a lot of possession, Jamshedpur conceded three goals and never really came close to scoring one. On the contrary, FC Goa had to dig deep to secure a 1-0 victory against Indian Air Force with mid-fielder Muhammed Vailiyattil finding the net for the champions.

Ahead of Friday’s Durand Cup 2023 matches between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC; Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa, here is all you need to know:

When will Durand Cup 2022 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa matches be played?

The Durand Cup 2022 matches – Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC vs FC – Goa will take place on Friday, August 26.

Where will the Durand Cup 2022 Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa matches be played?

The match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur.

The match between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa will be played at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, West Bengal.

What time will the Durand Cup 2022 matches begin?

The Durand Cup 2022 match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

Jamshedpur FC cs FC Goa will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Durand Cup 2022 matches?

The Durand Cup 2022 matches will be telecast live on the Sports18 Network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Durand Cup 2022 match?

The Durand Cup 2022 matches are available to be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

Hyderabad FC vs Chennayin FC Predicted Starting Line-ups

Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet Singh (Gk), Chinglensana Singh, Nim Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Manoj Mohammad, Joao Victor, Sahil Tavora, Lalchungnunga Chhangte, Joel Chianese, Aaren D’Silva, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (Gk), Aakash Sangwan, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Rafael Crivellaro, Jiteshwor Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Jackson Dhas, Ninthoi Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Rahim Ali

Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa Predicted Starting Line-ups

Jamshedpur FC: Arman Tamang (Gk), Kojam Beyong, Piush Thakuri, Raj Mukhi, Ankit Toppo, Raj Mukhi, Ankit Toppo, Advait Sumbly, Anand Kumar, Nikhil Barla, Hijam Lenin Singh

FC Goa: Hansel Coelho (Gk), Delzan Passanha, Rayan Roger Menezes, Lesly Rebello (c), Salman Faris, Lalremruata HP, Velroy Fernandes, Delton Colaco, Anthony Fernandes, Phrangki Buam, Mevan Dias

