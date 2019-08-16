Take the pledge to vote

Durand Cup: ATK Edge Out Mohammedan Sporting as Mohun Bagan Seal Semi-final Spot

Durand Cup: ATK beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0, which led Mohun Bagan to qualify from Group B with a game to spare.

Updated:August 16, 2019, 11:45 PM IST
Durand Cup: ATK Edge Out Mohammedan Sporting as Mohun Bagan Seal Semi-final Spot
William Pauliankhum scored for ATK as they beat Mohammedan Sporting. (Photo Credit: Durand Cup)
Kolkata: Former Indian Super League champions ATK rode on William Pauliankhum's early strike to pip Mohammedan Sporting by a solitary goal in a rain-interrupted 129th Durand Cup at the Saltlake Stadium here on Friday.

The result also meant that 16-time champions Mohun Bagan sealed a semifinal berth from the group with a match in hand.

Mohun Bagan, who lead group B table with six points, face Indian Navy (one point) in their last group fixture on Saturday.

Pauliankhum set the pace with his second-minute goal after the match began half an hour late because of heavy downpour.

Three minutes later, Mohammedan had a chance to equalise but a Vanlalbiaa Chhangte's shot from Kouassi's beautiful through ball hit the crossbar.

Credit should also be given to ATK's goalkeeper Avilash Paul who stood tall under the bar with a couple of fine saves to deny their Kolkata rivals any chance of a comeback.

Mohammedan Sporting got two quick chances in the 47th minute but Paul held steady to clear the first attempt before Prabir Das made a beautiful goalline save.

Mohammedan Sporting squandered a chance to equalise in the 78th minute when Firoj Ali's powerful shot sailed high over the cross-bar.

This was the two-time ISL champions' first victory in the tournament, but it came only in their last group B league outing as they bowed with four points from three matches.

Mohammedan Sporting, who had hammered Indian Navy 6-2 six days back, also finished with three points from as many matches.

Earlier, former Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC were leading 1-0 against I-League debutants TRAU FC when the match was called off in the 15th minute because of heavy lightning and thundershowers at the Sailen Manna Stadium in Howrah.

N Joysana Singh gave Chennaiyin FC the lead in the eighth minute after RC Aimol set it up with a measured pass from the right flank.

The group D match will resume from 10am on Saturday.

