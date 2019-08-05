Durand Cup: ATK Held to 1-1 Draw by Indian Navy
ATK were held to a 1-1 draw by the Indian Navy in their Durand Cup opener.
ATK drew with Indian Navy in the Durand Cup (Photo Credit: ATK/Twitter)
Kolkata: Two-time Indian Super League champions ATK were held to a 1-1 draw by the Indian Navy in a Durand Cup fixture here on Monday.
In the 19th minute of the match, Harikrishna A.U. netted a goal to give the Navy an early lead. ATK tried hard but the scoreboard flashed 1-0 in favour of the Navy till half-time.
Avilash Paul, ATK's goalkeeper, made some great saves and tried to restrict the Navy from taking a further lead.
In the 88th minute, an unintentional handball in the box resulted in a penalty in favour of ATK and captain Prabir Das made full use of the penalty to level the score.
The day saw two armed forces teams engaging in a draw on separate occasions at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. Co-incidentally both Army Red and Navy conceded a penalty towards the fag end and let the respective match slip away.
ATK will be playing against Mohun Bagan at the latter's home ground on August 8 while the Navy too will play at Mohun Bagan ground against Mohammedan Sporting on August 10.
