Durand Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC Play Out 1-1 Draw

ATK Mohun Bagan kept their hopes alive for a place in the knockout of the 131st Durand Cup while stopping Mumbai City FC’s progression with a 1-1 draw at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Wednesday.

Liston Colaco hit the up-right after combining well with Hugo Boumous and Ashish Rai on the right flank.

Greg Stewart did try to get the better of Floretin Pogba but the ATKMB defenders converged to thwart the dangers. The referee waved away calls for a penalty from the MCFC players.

ALSO READ| AIFF Hopeful FIFA Can Lift Ban on India in the Coming Days

There were shouts of penalty at the other end as well. when Liston was brought down inside the six-yard area after a blistering run down the spine but the referee deemed Vignesh’s challenge as legal.

In the 16th minute, Rahul Bheke came close with his headed effort from a corner after Deepak Tangri lost the ball in midfield.

Bheke had to be brought off in the 26th after his sliding tackle to stop Hugo’s advances down the left flank left him on the floor writhing in pain.

Ahmed Jahouh played a defence-splitting pass from deep to release Bipin Singh but the Mumbai City forward could not finish.

In the 35th minute, Greg Stuart and then Alberto Noguera had back-to-back chances due to mistakes in the ATKMB defence but could not capitalise.

Liston scored in the 39th minute with a poacher’s goal after Mumbai City’s Phurba Lechenpa parried Ashish’s shot after being released down the right by a well-waited pass from Hugo.

At the other end, Vishal Kaith made another super save to stop a header from Bipin in the 43rd minute.

After the restart, Ashique was played one-on-one after a brilliant cross-field pass from Joni Kauko. Minutes later Bipin had again got himself in behind the defence but his cross was blocked by Ashish and collected quite easily by Vishal.

When the speed of the game caught up with the players on the field, the managers Juan Ferrando and Des Buckingham got into a war of words on the touchline.

At the 65th minute mark, a good move from the right from Kiyan Nassiri combined well with Ashish to send the ball over to Manvir on the right. Hi shot though was saved by Lachenpa as Liston couldn’t latch onto the rebound as Royston Griffiths lay flat to clear the ball from any further danger.

At the 76th minute mark, Sanjeev Stalin sent in a delicious ball from the right with his weaker foot as another substitute, Jorge Pereyra Diaz climbed high unmarked to thump in at the back post and bring parity to the scoreline.

Apuia brought down Liston in the 83rd minute on the edge of the penalty box but his effort from the resulting free-kick could not go beyond the wall.

Even though both teams managed attacks in the final few minutes, neither could change the outcome.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here