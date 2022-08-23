Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC Thrash Indian Air Force for 2nd Win on the Trot

Bengaluru FC became the third team of the 131st Durand Cup to pick up a second consecutive win in as many games, after they beat the Indian Air Force 3-0 in a Group B encounter at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK) in the southern fringes of the cityon Tuesday. Roy Krishan opened the scoring in the ninth minute of the match while Sunil Chhetri got the second in the 23rd. The third was scored by Faisal Ali in the 71st minute, while young striker Siva Sakthi got the fourth in the third minute of stoppage time.

As a result, Bengaluru FC joins Mohammedan SC on six points in the group and both also have the same goal difference.

The Blues gaffer Simon Grayson made as many as six changes in his starting eleven with defender Hira Mondal being the only forced change due to a red-card picked up in their first game. Priya Darshan the Air Force coach made two, rewarding Prabhjot Singh for his spirited play in the last game when he came on as substitute and dropped Guizam in defence in place of Amal Das. Both surprisingly began with five defenders in the starting line-up.

The goal came early for Bengaluru FC as Roy Krishna received a cross from the left and drove in to finish with his right, for his second of the tournament. Soon after captain Sunil Chhetri got at the end of a cross from Prabir Das, who was tireless with his runs from the right on the day, to sneak one past Shibinraj in the Air Force goal. It was his second of the tournament as well in as many games.

There was no further damage done for the Airmen in the first half.

Bengaluru FC got their third goal in the 71st through their new recruit from Kolkata itself, Faisal Ali. Two substitutes, Udanta and Faisal combined for it but credit should go to Suresh Wangjam who chased a ball inside the box with Air Force defender Arashpreet on his shoulder trying to see it to touch. Suresh persisted and kept the ball in play with a lunge and Udanta was at hand. The speedy Manipuri winger delivered a cross across the face of goal with pin-point accuracy and Faisal coming in following the game, had an easy tap in.

The Airmen had their best chance in the 81st minute when off a Prabhjot corner, Arashpreet jumped the highest to deflect a powerful header towards goal but it grazed the top of the net and went out.

The Air Force come back on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the same venue to face Mohammedan Sporting while Bengaluru FC have their next game at the VYBK on August 30th, 2022, against FC Goa.

