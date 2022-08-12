Durand Cup Brings Something ‘New’, Along with AFC Cup Slot in 131st Edition

The 131st edition of the Durand Cup, the oldest football tournament in Asia and the third-oldest in the world, promises something new for the beautiful game in India.

New teams and new venues add to the glamour and prestige of the legacy competition as it stakes the claim to be a bigger part of the Indian football calendar. In fact, Durand Cup 2022 will be the second qualifying tournament for the AFC Cup, a first for the age-old tournament.

Hold your breath & seal your hearts as we come rolling to your city with the spirit that unites us all….The brings to you the official teaser of the theme song that captures the love for the oldest football competition & the zeal to pic.twitter.com/k0xWjlT8qM — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 12, 2022

The upcoming edition of the Durand Cup not only presents the teams with an opportunity to win silverware ahead of the start of the regular season but helps in the way of increasing the number of games for players, which has been the demand of players, coaches and fans alike for quite some time.

Asian Football Confederation had determined that Durand Cup, in the pre-season, and Super Cup, in the postseason, are two competitions that are compliant with their entry manual guidelines which makes it mandatory for clubs to play a minimum of 27 matches over eight months.

This time the Durand Cup will be played across five venues across three states – West Bengal, Assam and Manipur. The 20 teams – all 11 Indian Super League teams, five teams from I-League and four from the Indian armed forces – have been split into four groups of five with six teams enjoying home advantage in the group stage – Mohammedan SC, East Bengal FC and ATK Mohun Bagan in Kolkata, TRAU and NEROCA in Imphal and NorthEast United in Guwahati. Group A and B matches will be played in Kolkata with Group C being held in Manipur and Group D in Guwahati.

Here are the groups and matches-

Alongside the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, which will host the opening and the final on September 18, and Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, the Naihati Stadium in the North 24-Parganas district of West Bengal, the Durand Cup will also be played in Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium and Imphal’s Khuman Lampak stadium.

Lt Gen KK Repswal, SM CSM, chief of staff Eastern Command and chairman of the tournament organising committee, asserted that the tournament in the near future can come to accommodate 24 to 28 teams if time permits.

A more thing this new is that all the matches, including group and elimination stages, will be televised exclusively on Sports18 and the live streaming of the same will be on Voot.

