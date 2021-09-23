Durand Cup: Covid-19 Positive Cases in Army Red Squad, FC Bengaluru United Through to Semi-final

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of 130th Durand Cup, has called off the quarter-final game between Army Red and FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) scheduled for Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Kalyani Stadium due to positive Covid cases reported in the Army Red squad.

The Army Red squad decided to withdraw from the tournament as a result and FCBU received a bye into the Semi-finals.

All decisions have been taken, keeping in mind the health and safety of players and officials primarily and the continuity and success of the tournament.

