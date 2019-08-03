Take the pledge to vote

Durand Cup: East Bengal Beat Army Red 2-0

East Bengal defeated Army Red 2-0 in the Durand Cup as Jaime Colado and Vidyasagar Singh scored for the Kolkata team.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2019, 10:28 PM IST
Durand Cup: East Bengal Beat Army Red 2-0
East Bengal started their Durand Cup campaign with a win (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Kolkata: Late goals by Jaime Colado and Vidyasagar Singh helped hosts East Bengal blank a 10-man Army Red 2-0 in the Durand Cup here Saturday.

Playing their first match of the season, the I-League runners-up had a profligate first-half with the biggest miss coming off Santos' 25th minute free-kick that ricochetted off the crossbar.

The Army Red were reduced to 10 players after their goalkeeper Muhammad Shanoos pulled down substitute Singh from behind to be shown a red-card.

Colado scored from the resultant freekick in the 84th minute to give the home side the lead, while in the first minute of the stoppage time Singh tapped in from a low cross by Samad Ali to complete the tally.

East Bengal's Spaniard gaffer Alejandro Menendez fielded two foreigners in central defender Borja Gomez Perez while Colado led the attack as the red-and-gold dominated the proceedings but could not convert their chances till Army Red reduced to 10 players.

