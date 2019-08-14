Take the pledge to vote

Durand Cup: East Bengal Beat Bengaluru FC to Become 1st Team to Reach Semi-finals

Durand Cup 2019: Bidyashagar Singh scored twice as East Bengal came from behind to beat Bengaluru FC 2-1.

PTI

August 14, 2019
Durand Cup: East Bengal Beat Bengaluru FC to Become 1st Team to Reach Semi-finals
Bidyashagar Singh's brace took East Bengal to the semi-finals. (Photo Credit: Durand Cup)
Kolkata: East Bengal became the first team to storm into the 129th Durand Cup semifinals after super-sub Bidyashagar Singh struck a double to help them rally and post a 2-1 win over Bengaluru FC here on Wednesday.

East Bengal topped the group with nine points from three matches and will face the toppers from group D where Gokulam Kerala lead the table after their 3-0 win against Indian Airforce.

In the third match of the day, FC Goa developmental outfit also remained in the hunt for a semifinal berth from group C, securing a hard-fought 2-1 win over Chennai City FC.

A young, extremely fast Bengaluru FC made things difficult for East Bengal with Ajay Chhetri giving the BFC reserves a 17th minute goal with a stunning goal.

Bengaluru FC led the attack in the first half, with occasional cameos from the red and gold.

The scenario changed in the 46th minute when Bidyashagar was brought on as a substitute for Boithang Haokip.

Bidyashagar scored the equaliser in the 59th minute with an assist from Brandon Vanlalremdika, following up with another one in the 74th minute, saving the day for his team.

The game-changing heroics were good enough for him to be adjudged the Man of the Match.

Gokulam Kerala's Trinidad and Tobago playmaker Marcus Joseph once again did the maximum damage, striking a double (43rd, 87th) while Shibil Muhammed scored in the 56th minute to fashion a 3-0 win over Indian Airforce.

Joseph had struck a hat-trick in their 4-0 win over Indian Super League franchise Chennaiyin FC.

A draw against I-League debutants from Manipur, TRAU FC, on August 18 will be enough for the Kerala outfit to seal a semifinal berth.

Meanwhile, FC Goa were level with Real Kashmir FC with six points each, and their result on August 17 will determine the semifinalists from Group C.

Liston Colaco drew the first blood to give the Goans an eighth minute lead but Mashoor Shereef restored parity in the 16th minute. Nestor Dias struck the winning goal for FC Goa in the 30th minute for their second successive victory.

In their opening match, the Goans had defeated defending champions Army Green 1-0.

