Durand Cup Fixtures Revised; Group D Matches Shifted to Kolkata
Chennaiyin FC, Gokulam Kerala, TRAU and Air Force will play their matches in Kolkata after Durand cup decided to shift the Group D matches.
Durand Cup tickets prices will start from Rs 20 (Photo Credit: Durand Cup/Twitter)
Kolkata: The group D league matches of the 129th Durand Cup were on Monday shifted to Kolkata from Siliguri, while changes were made to the schedule, including the semifinals which are postponed by a day to August 21.
As per the revised schedule, Howrah Stadium will host five group D matches while another game will be held at the Mohun Bagan ground under revised dates.
Former Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC, Gokulam Kerala, TRAU and Air Force are the four teams of the group.
However, there was no change in the date of the tournament opener which will be played between 16-time champions Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting at the Saltlake Stadium on August 2.
Reigning ISL champions Bengaluru FC will now play all their three group A league matches under revised dates at the Saltlake Stadium which will now host 10 matches, including the two semifinals and final of the third oldest tournament in the world.
Earlier, six matches including the three knockout round matches were slated at the Saltlake Stadium.
East Bengal ground, Mohun Bagan ground and Kalyani stadium, which will host the group C matches, are the other venues.
The 129th edition of the tournament, established in 1888, is being held for the first time in Bengal.
Sixteen teams, including the three Kolkata heavyweights -- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting, are vying for top honours.
