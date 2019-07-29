Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Durand Cup Fixtures Revised; Group D Matches Shifted to Kolkata

Chennaiyin FC, Gokulam Kerala, TRAU and Air Force will play their matches in Kolkata after Durand cup decided to shift the Group D matches.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 6:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Durand Cup Fixtures Revised; Group D Matches Shifted to Kolkata
Durand Cup tickets prices will start from Rs 20 (Photo Credit: Durand Cup/Twitter)
Loading...

Kolkata: The group D league matches of the 129th Durand Cup were on Monday shifted to Kolkata from Siliguri, while changes were made to the schedule, including the semifinals which are postponed by a day to August 21.

As per the revised schedule, Howrah Stadium will host five group D matches while another game will be held at the Mohun Bagan ground under revised dates.

Former Indian Super League champions Chennaiyin FC, Gokulam Kerala, TRAU and Air Force are the four teams of the group.

However, there was no change in the date of the tournament opener which will be played between 16-time champions Mohun Bagan and Mohammedan Sporting at the Saltlake Stadium on August 2.

Reigning ISL champions Bengaluru FC will now play all their three group A league matches under revised dates at the Saltlake Stadium which will now host 10 matches, including the two semifinals and final of the third oldest tournament in the world.

Earlier, six matches including the three knockout round matches were slated at the Saltlake Stadium.

East Bengal ground, Mohun Bagan ground and Kalyani stadium, which will host the group C matches, are the other venues.

The 129th edition of the tournament, established in 1888, is being held for the first time in Bengal.

Sixteen teams, including the three Kolkata heavyweights -- Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting, are vying for top honours.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram