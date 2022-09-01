Durand Cup: Jamshedpur FC Beat Indian Air Force 2-1 to Finish with Two Wins

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) ended their 131st IndianOil Durand Cup engagements on a high, defeating the Indian Air Force Football Team (IAFFT) 2-1 in a Group A encounter at Kolkata’s Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK). The Red Miners scored one goal each in each half through Piyush Tahkuri and Ruatmawia, to finish with six points from four games and capture third place in the group. Soma scored the only goal for the IAFFT, who finished bottom of the group with four losses in four games.

Indian Air Force has made some good moves in the final third but they need to finish well. The match was not played at a great place with both teams battling finishing woes, but even then the JFC youngsters looked the more eager. They mounted well organised attacks in the initial stages and the IAFFT also created some chances but their finishing in the final third left a lot to be desired.

JFC opened the scoring when Ruatmawia, who had a super game, played a beautiful through ball to Piyush Tahkuri who made no mistake with a first-time finish.

They almost add a second when the IAFFT keeper Dinesh came out of his line to miss the ball completely, but Piyush this time couldn’t finish in an empty net.

The Air men were starting to make a game out of it after the reverse and made two good moves in the about a 10-minute span, building up to the equaliser. They finally got a reward, when after an attack down the right, a layoff fell to Soma, who rifled a right-footer into the bottom right corner. It was a quality goal from about 30 yards out.

JFC had two gilt-edged opportunities to go ahead just before the end of the half. In the first Vinil Poojari got a free-header from close range but hit the keeper while in the second the JFC attack line could not keep the ball inside the frame of the goal with the keeper well out of his line.

Mani for the Air Men also could have helped his team go ahead but his placement past the keeper got a touch to go out.

In the second-half both teams tried to gain momentum but failed to gain midfield dominance. With nno breakthrough in sight, JFC were the first to make moves, bringing in the likes of Kamlesh and Nikhil Barla in place of Lenin and Piyush. Almost immediately, Kamlesh missed a golden opportunity as he hit one above the bar despite an open goal in front of him.

JFC were dominating possession but IAFFT had the more shots on goal and target as well.

In the 80th, two substitutes combined when Kamlesh’s corner found Nikhil Barla with a free header but it was too weak and lacked in direction as well Soma again got some space in the 84th minute, but was way off target this time. Seconds later JFC were ahead.

Tapan Halder, another substiute who had scored the winner in the previous game, this time turned provider with a measured left-footed cross from the right flank spotting Ruatmawia’s charge in between two defenders. The teenager met it on the full and beautifully side-volleyed it into the roof of the net. It was 2-1.

The Air men had a final chance to equalize in the final minute of stoppage time when their substitute Zico Zoremsanga got at the end of a Md. Aqib cross but his weak header also lacked direction a trickled across the line

