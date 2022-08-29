Durand Cup: Mumbai City FC Book Quarters Spot With 5-1 Win Over Rajasthan United FC

Mumbai City FC beat Rajasthan United FC 5-1 to book their place in the knockouts of the Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on Monday.

The Islanders got the goals from Greg Stewart, Lalllinzuala Chhangte, Mehtab Singh, Ahmed Jahouh and Vikram Pratap Singh as Gyamar Nikum pulled one back for Rajasthan.

Rajasthan United created a chance from the kick-off itself but the resulting corner was well dealt with by Phurba Lachenpa in the Mumbai City FC goal.

Around five minutes later it was MCFC who got close as Pereyra Diaz was sent in behind by Bipin Singh.

It was Greg Stewart who finished a brilliant through ball past Niraj Kumar from Ahmed Jahouh in the 10th minute.

Lalllinzuala Chhangte had a decent opportunity to double the lead and again in the 17th minute as his cross was cleared at the last moment by Niraj.

Third time was the charm as Chhangte’s cross was diverted into the back of the net by Rajasthan skipper Aidar Mambetaliev in the 18th minute.

Chhangte again had multiple chances but Rajasthan United managed to shore up their left-sided defence. It wasn’t enough as in the 36th minute Mehtab Singh rose high to meet a Stewart corner to make it 3-0 for the Islanders.

Even though Mumbai City were in charge for most parts in the first half, Rajasthan United did not give up. Their attacks though fizzled out in the final third.

After the restart, Mumbai decided to slow down the pace of the game which Rajasthan took as a gesture to up the ante. Their attacks though failed to trouble Lachenpa in goal.

At the other end, Greg Stewart was taken down in the penalty box but the referee almost gave away a penalty to Mumbai but decided against it in the very last second.

In the 61st minute though the referee had to point to the spot after Vikrant Pratap Singh was tripped. Jahouh stepped up to smash it past Nirajfor Mumbai’s fourth.

Gyamar Nikum managed to get one back for Rajasthan as he cut in sharply from the right to curl his shot into the top corner with his left foot. With that, the Rajasthan team got a shot of confidence as they pressed forward to attack.

Near the 70th minute mark, Bektur Amangediev clashed with Lachenpa trying to head a loose ball. Both were down for the count as Bektur carried on with a heavily bandaged head as Lachenpa had to be substituted off.

Vikram Pratap was played in behind by Diaz but missed a one-on-one chance as he tried to get around the keeper but ended up running out of space.

Vikram made up for it in the added minutes at the end of regulation as he timed his run to perfection to stay on side from an Alberto Noguera high ball.

