Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Durand Cup: Salvo Chamorro Brace Gives Mohun Bagan 2-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting in Opener

Mohun Bagan started their Durand Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting as Spanish Salvo Chamorro scored a brace.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2019, 10:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Durand Cup: Salvo Chamorro Brace Gives Mohun Bagan 2-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting in Opener
Mohun Bagan beat Mohammedan Sporting 2-0 (Photo Credit: @Mohun_Bagan/Twitter)
Loading...

Kolkata: A Spanish-flavoured Mohun Bagan dazzled with a brace by Salvo Chamorro as the Mariners kick-started the 129th Durand Cup with a 2-0 win over Mohammedan Sporting here on Friday.

Just a minute after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the oldest tournament of Asia amid a heavy downpour, the former Barcelona B and Villarreal B forward clinically headed one home from a free-kick by his compatriot Joseba Beitia.

20 minutes later, Chamorro virtually killed the contest with another brilliant header from a through ball by Ashutosh Mehta, giving their Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna a perfect debut.

Vicuna tested all his four Spanish recruits with Chamorro spearheading the attack along with fellow mates Beitia, while Fran Morante held the backline.

In the 59th minute, Francisco Gonzalez replaced Morante as they held on to the scoreline to give the 16-time champions three points from their group B opener.

The Subrata Bhattacharya-coached Mohammedan Sporting pressed hard for a comeback and their best chance came at the stroke of half time, but Shilton Paul came out with a brilliant save to deny Ivorian forward Arthur Kouassi.

In the 82nd minute, there was a misunderstanding between Tirthankar Sarkar and Kouassi, as Mohammedan Sporting failed to covert another opportunity.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram