DUS VS SCH Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2019-20, Fortuna Dusseldorf Vs Schalke 04 Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Schalke 04 (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Bundesliga 2019-20: Fortuna Dusseldorf take on Schalke 04 at the BayArena.

Fortuna Dusseldorf (DUS) will play host to Schalke(SCH) in their next Bundesliga League 2019-20 fixture on Wednesday night. The Bundesliga League 2019-20 Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Schalke will take place at the BayArena, Leverkusen. In the last outing, Fortuna Dusseldorf held FC Koln to a 2-2 draw, whereas, Schalke were handed a defeat by Ausburg. They lost the game 3-0.

In terms of the Bundesliga 2019-20 points table, DUS are at the 16th spot while SCH are at eighth position. The Bundesliga 2019-20 Fortuna Dusseldorf Vs Schalke game will kick off at 12AM.

Bundesliga League 2019-20 DUS vs SCH Dream11 Tips and Predictions

For Dusseldorf, on-loan Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen will once again miss the game. Their striker Dawid Kownacki is out of the playing XI due to knee surgery. On the other hand, SCH will travel to Dusseldorf without Jean-Clair Todibo and Amine Harit. The two sustained injuries during the match against Borussia Dortmund.

DUS VS SCH BUNDESLIGA LEAGUE 2019-20 DREAM11 TEAM

Goalkeeper: K Kastenmeier

Defenders: S Sane, M Nastasic, B Oczipka

Midfielders: K Stöger, D Caligiuri, W McKennie, Thommy

Strikers: R Hennings, K Karaman, B Raman

Bundesliga League 2019-20 DUS probable lineup vs SCH: Kastenmeier, Ayhan, Hoffmann, Gießelmann, Zimmermann, Stöger, Berisha, Thommy, Suttner, Karaman, Hennings

Bundesliga League 2019-20 SCH probable Playing XI vs DUS: Schubert, Kenny, Sane, Nastasic, Oczipka, Caligiuri, McKennie, Schöpf, Matondo, Gregoritsch, Raman


