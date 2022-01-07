Dusan Vlahovic Likely to Snub Arsenal Transfer as He is Seeking 'A More Ambitious Project'

Arsenal’s pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic has been hampered by speculations in Italy that the Fiorentina star is looking for a more “ambitious" project than what the Gunners are proposing. The Gunners are in need of a centre-forward this season, with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette both nearing the end of their contracts, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future uncertain.

Mikel Arteta’s team has been interested in the 21-year-old star, who has 16 Serie A goals in 20 outings for La Viola. Earlier this week, it was reported that Arsenal had presented a player-plus-cash offer for the Serbian, worth £46 million-plus Lucas Torreira, who is currently on loan at Fiorentina.

However, according to journalist Gianluca di Marzio, as reported by Daily Mail, Vlahovic’s advisors are seeking to ‘cool’ Arsenal’s interest in the 21-year-old, with the attacker looking for a more ambitious project. In addition to that, it is claimed that Arsenal’s initial inquiry concerning Vlahovic was not responded to.

Arsenal are the side most interested in Dusan Vlahovic - the player’s entourage is trying to cool that interest & is seeking for the Fiorentina man to join more ambitious projects, according to @DiMarzio:“A few months ago, his agents wouldn’t even return Arsenal’s calls." — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) January 4, 2022

Arsenal have been doing everything they can to go to the top of the line, ahead of Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, and, most lately, Real Madrid. After rumours surfaced that Fiorentina are close to signing Hertha Berlin striker Krzysztof Piatek on loan, the Gunners were given renewed hope of getting Vlahovic.

Transfer Guru Fabrizio Romano, tweeted: “Hertha Berlin centre striker Krzysztof Piatek now set to join Fiorentina, done deal as @DiMarzio reports. Agreement reached between the two clubs and personal terms agreed." The Italian did, however, clarify that Piatek was not viewed as a straight replacement for Vlahovic.

Fiorentina sources clarify Krzysztof Piatek is not considered Dusan Vlahović replacement for this window. Piatek will join on loan with buy option from Hertha - not permanent move. Medical tomorrow. #transfers @SkySportVlahović situation still quiet for January, as of now. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2022

While Vlahovic’s future at Fiorentina looks to be uncertain, the Serbian has often stressed his desire to finish the season with Vincenzo Italiano’s team. The proposed trade would also give Fiorentina the opportunity to purchase Torreira, who has fit in nicely in the Italian side’s midfield since joining on loan. However, whether the Gunners will be able to sign one of Europe’s most sought-after attackers this month remains to be seen.

