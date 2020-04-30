FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Dutch Coach Gertjan Verbeek Quits A-League's Adelaide United Over Uncertainty Around Covid-19 Impact

File photo of Gertjan Verbeek (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Gertjan Verbeek said his future as the head coach at Adelaide United was 'insecure' given the situation around the coronavirus pandemic.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 30, 2020, 10:12 AM IST
Sydney: Dutchman Gertjan Verbeek quit as Adelaide United coach Thursday after less than a year in charge, citing uncertainty over the Australian A-League's future due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Verbeek, who guided Adelaide to victory in the FFA Cup last year, said he asked for an early release from his contract after recently returning to the Netherlands.

"Given... the global health problems, future of the league, the difficult financial situation of the club and the need to protect and care for my family, my future as head coach at Adelaide United was insecure," he said in a statement.

Verbeek had previously coached at the highest level in Germany and the Netherlands, including at Feyenoord, FC Nurnberg and FC Twente.

He is no relation to the late Pim Verbeek, a Dutch compatriot who coached Australia at the 2010 World Cup.

Adelaide United thanked him for his service and said it would not renew the contract of his assistant, Gerald Sibon.

"In due course we will assess the situation and will make the appropriate coaching staff decision based on the status of the league," said club chairman Piet van der Pol.

Football Federation Australia suspended the A-League season in late March and has said it does not know when games will resume.

The cash-strapped FFA is also reportedly in dispute with broadcaster Foxtel, with the pay-TV operator looking to scrap the final three years of its six-year rights contract.

