FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Dutch Football Association Plans for League to Resume on June 19

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Dutch Football Association was hoping for their first two divisions to restart in June after coronavirus pandemic.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 7:57 AM IST
Share this:

The Hague: The Dutch football federation (KNVB) said Tuesday it was hoping the top two divisions would restart on June 19 following their suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision would keep the Dutch league in line with UEFA, which has warned teams risk exclusion from the next Champions League if their domestic competitions are ended prematurely.

The KNVB revealed its plans during a video conference with professional clubs and other major stakeholders, although leading sides including Ajax, AZ Alkmaar and PSV Eindhoven have called for the season to be ended.

The Belgian league recommended last week the current season be declared finished early with the present table accepted as final, becoming the first European league to take such a measure.

"At the explicit request of the clubs, we have explained what it would look like if the RIVM (health authorities) and the government gave the green light to restart certain activities in the Netherlands," the KNVB said in a statement.

The proposed scenario "now supposes that the end of competitions are played in June and July, starting from June 19," it added, with tentative plans to resume training in mid-May.

In the Netherlands, all social gatherings are banned until June 1, including football matches. Schools, restaurants and bars will remain closed at least until April 28.

However, there is no lockdown like those in Italy, Spain, France or Belgium.

The Dutch government has said it will decide whether or not to extend the restrictions later this month. The KNVB indicated it would wait for further instructions from authorities before "being able to give more clarity".

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,312

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,789

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    352

     

  • Total DEATHS

    124

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,047,476

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,431,706

    +787

  • Cured/Discharged

    302,150

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,080

    +46
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres