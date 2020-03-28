Dutch Footballer Abdelhak Nouri Wakes Up from Coma after Nearly 3 Years

Dutch football player Abdelhak Nouri woke up from coma after nearly three years. The 22-year-old had suffered from a cardiac arrest during a friendly match between Dutch club Ajax and German team Werder Bremen on July 8, 2017.

Nouri fell to the ground and collapsed while playing for Ajax during the match in Austria.

The midfielder sustained permanent brain damage due to the incident and the inadequate medical treatment that he received, reported news agency UPI.

The report added that Nouri’s father, brother and Ajax teammates Donny van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong, and Steven Bergwijn appeared on a Dutch TV talk show De Wereld Draait Noor recently and discussed his condition.

Abderrahim, Nouri’s brother said the Dutch player was no longer in coma, and also he had been brought back home.

“He is aware of where he is, he is back in a familiar environment with his family,” Abderrahim was quoted as saying.

Nouri’s club Ajax had said after the incident that their on-field treatment was not adequate. Although out of coma, Nouri still does not get out of bed often.

On his good days, Abderrahim said, "there is a form of communication" like the "confirmation with his eyebrows or a smile".

Nouri’s former teammate De Jong, who plays for Barcelona now, said he remained in contact with him.