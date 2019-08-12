Dutch Hero Wesley Sneijder Announces Retirement from Football
Wesley Sneijder, who has played 134 times for The Netherlands, called time on his 17-year football career.
Wesley Sneijder retired from football (Photo Credit: Reuters)
The Hague: The Netherlands' most-capped player Wesley Sneijder announced on Monday his retirement from football, bringing down the curtain on a trophy-laden career that spanned 17 years.
The 35-year-old, who played 134 times for his country, made the announcement while speaking to the YouTube channel of his hometown club FC Utrecht after having bought a corporate box at their stadium.
"My connection to the town is big. Now I've retired from football I want a nice place to share my memories," he said.
Sneijder's career included a World Cup runners-up medal as well as Champions League, La Liga and Serie A titles.
The playmaker had successful spells with Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Galatasaray after having graduated from Ajax's academy in 2002.
His final club was Al Gharafa in Qatar's top-flight.
For his national side, he was a losing finalist at the 2010 World Cup to Spain before a last-four exit to Argentina four years later. He retired from international football last year.
