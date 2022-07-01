Dutch Midfielder Frenkie de Jong Reportedly Set to Stay at Barcelona

Frenkie de Jong’s potential move to Manchester United has been a big talking point since their newly appointed manager Erik ten Hag arrived at the club. Multiple media outlets recently suggested that Manchester United were even successful in reaching an initial agreement with Barcelona over a €65 million fee plus add-ons for the Dutch footballer. Though, now in a big twist it is being understood that De Jong has informed Barcelona that he will not leave the Spanish football club this summer.

And this decision is expected to impact both Manchester United and Barcelona. The Old Trafford-based outfit had always seen De Jong as their prime target in midfield. For Barcelona, on the other hand, this is a big blow as they were willing to secure a fee closer to €100 million for the 25-year-old Dutchman.

A report published by Sport claims that De Jong has decided to play for the Blaugranas and right now he does not intend to leave. It is further reported that he has already communicated the decision to both the clubs.

The report also suggests that in recent times De Jong even started to doubt his agent Ali Dursun, because of his persuasion to send him at Manchester United.

Previously, during the post-season international break last month, De Jong had opened up on his potential transfer move.

‘I prefer to stay with Barcelona,’ De Jong was quoted while talking to ESPN.

“Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I’ve never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I’ve achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice,” he had further added.



De Jong previously had clinched the domestic league title and also reached the Champions League semi-finals under Ten Hag at Ajax. He had joined the Catalan giants ahead of the 2019-20 season.

So far, he has donned the Barca jersey 140 times and found the back of the net 13 times. De Jong featured in 30 matches for Barcelona with three goals and as many assists to his name in the recently concluded La Liga.

In international circuit, he has managed to play 44 times.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.