DYM vs VOL Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League, Dynamo Moscow vs Rotor - Playing XI, Football

Dynamo Moscow will go head-to-head against Rotor FC on Saturday at the ongoing Russian Premier League. The Russian Premier League DYM vs VOL match is scheduled to take place at the Lev Yashin Stadium. The DYM vs VOL Russian Premier League fixture will kick off at 6pm IST on Saturday, August 15.

Team Dynamo Moscow are currently at the third position in the Russian Premier League table, while Rotor are struggling at thirteenth standing. The team won their last fixture against Ural by 2-0, while Rotor lost their last outing against Zenit by 0-2.

Russian Premier League Dynamo Moscow vs Rotor: DYM vs VOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

Russian Premier League DYM vs VOL, Dynamo Moscow vs Rotor Dream11 Captain: Sylvester Igboun

Russian Premier League DYM vs VOL, Dynamo Moscow vs Rotor Dream11 Vice-Captain: Cedric Gogoua

Russian Premier League DYM vs VOL, Dynamo Moscow vs Rotor Dream11 Goalkeeper: Anton Shunin

Russian Premier League DYM vs VOL, Dynamo Moscow vs Rotor Dream11 Defenders: Vladimir Rykov, Dmitri Skopintsev, Aleksandr Dovbnya, Azat Bayryev

Russian Premier League DYM vs VOL, Dynamo Moscow vs Rotor Dream11 Midfielders: Artur Yusupov, Joaozinho, Cedric Gogoua

Russian Premier League DYM vs VOL, Dynamo Moscow vs Rotor Dream11 Strikers: Sylvester Igboun, Denis Tkachuk, Daniil Poluboyarinov

Russian Premier League DYM vs VOL, Dynamo Moscow possible starting line-up vs Rotor: Anton Shunin, Vladimir Rykov, Ivan Ordets, Gregory Morozov, Dmitri Skopintsev, Roman Neustadter, Artur Yusupov, Joaozinho, Maximilian Philipp, Nikolai Komlichenko, Sylvester Igboun

Russian Premier League DYM vs VOL, Rotor possible starting line-up vs Dynamo Moscow: Yuri Nesterenko, Aleksandr Dovbnya, Anton Piskunov, Oleg Kozhemyakin, Azat Bayryev, Valery Pochivalin, Danil Stepanov, Cedric Gogoua, Oleg Aleinik, Denis Tkachuk, Daniil Poluboyarinov