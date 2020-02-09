Take the pledge to vote

Dynamos Ultras, Defunct-Delhi Dynamos Supporter Group, to Manage Delhi United FC

Dynamos Ultras announced on social media that they will be operating and managing Delhi United FC in the senior division.

News18 Sports

February 9, 2020
Dynamos Ultras, Defunct-Delhi Dynamos Supporter Group, to Manage Delhi United FC
New Delhi: 'From supporters to creators' is the line that the Dynamos Ultras used as they announced that the group will be managing Delhi United FC, a club in the senior division of Delhi's men's football.

Dynamos Ultras is the supporters group that was formed in 2015 to back and support former Indian Super League club Delhi Dynamos FC, which has now shifted base and calls itself Odisha FC.

The Ultras will now officially be operating and managing Delhi United FC, a club that was started by Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran before he became the chief of the state association.

The Ultras made the announcement on Twitter saying, "We've always looked to improve the current scenario of football in the Capital."

"Taking the matter into our hands, we're proud to announce that we will be managing DELHI UNITED FC (sic) starting from the upcoming season of senior Division, the highest tier of Delhi football!" they announced.

They posted a short video of their stints at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium when they regularly turned up for the games of Delhi Dynamos.

In the video, Prabhakaran said he wishes the best to the Ultras and looks forward to "working with you guys for the development of football in Delhi."

Taking to Twitter, Prabhakaran said, "We have the responsibility to empower football fans. With this partnership we can see fan power making a difference to football in Delhi."

Earlier, Football Delhi also made the announcement that Kerala Blasters supporters group Manjappada FC will be operating and managing Delhi City FC, which will also be competing in the senior division of Delhi men's football.

The first selection trials for Delhi City FC were held earlier on Saturday.

