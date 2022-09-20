Electronic Arts’ FIFA is one of the most popular sports video games in the world. The fan base for the game is huge. People all across the globe are voraciously waiting for the next edition of the game- FIFA 23. EA had earlier announced that FIFA 23 will be released on all major platforms, including the PS5 and Xbox Series X on September 27.

The 30th and last instalment of EA Sports’ FIFA games (FIFA 23) will include Indian players as well as clubs from the Indian Super League. EA had introduced ISL clubs in the console and PC versions of FIFA 22 following its successful introduction in FIFA Mobile in 2019.

The massive Indian fan base loves FIFA video games and will be able to access their favourite Indian clubs and use their beloved players in-game. The ratings for the Indian players were revealed in the early access of the game and the leaks that followed.

India’s national team captain Sunil Chhetri is the highest-rated Indian player on FIFA 23 with an overall rating of 68. The talismanic striker is the third highest international goal-scorer among active players, behind superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The second on the list is India’s first-choice goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, with an overall rating of 64. The star goalkeeper is a vital cog of the Indian side and has proved his mettle between the sticks on numerous occasions. Sandhu is also the only Indian player to play in the UEFA Europa League where he played for the Norwegian club Stabaek.

India’s first team players Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal and Arindam Bhattacharya feature in the list next with an overall rating of 63. Chennaiyin FC’s star mid-fielder Anirudh Thapa and Mumbai FC’s veteran Rowllin Borges are tied up together with a rating of 62.

