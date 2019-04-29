Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Consider Our Legacy, 100-Year Existence and Act Accordingly: East Bengal to AIFF

I-League stood their ground and put forth their points in a two-day AIFF disciplinary committee hearing at the Football House in New Delhi.

PTI

Updated:April 29, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Consider Our Legacy, 100-Year Existence and Act Accordingly: East Bengal to AIFF
I-League have been fighting for their survival in the Indian footballing scenario this season. (Photo Credit: AIFF)
Loading...
New Delhi: Nearing a century of existence, East Bengal have pleaded with the All India Football Federation to consider their legacy and contributions before acting for pulling out of the Super Cup.

Having skipped the Super Cup last month owing to "unfair treatment" by the federation, the I-League clubs have denied being at fault during the two-day AIFF disciplinary committee hearing that concluded here on Sunday.

Along with the 1889-born Mohun Bagan, East Bengal (started in 1920) are the two oldest football clubs in India.

"We pulled out of the Super Cup after our club's executive committee decided to do so as East Bengal wanted to stand in solidarity with other clubs," East Bengal's executive committee member Debabrata 'Nitu' Sarkar said.

"Nonetheless we committed a mistake and other clubs also committed mistake. As national body of the game the AIFF is like our parents and just like parents treat their children the AIFF should not take action against the clubs in this case.

"We are a legacy club of 100 years existence and we have made our contribution to Indian football. So in the interest of Indian football the AIFF must not take action against the clubs and end the issue here at this point," he added.

As many as seven I-League clubs withdrew from the Super Cup demanding a meeting with AIFF President Praful Patel regarding the future roadmap of Indian football.

After initially agreeing to address the aggrieved clubs' concerns, Patel said there was no point in meeting as the team had pulled out by then.

Minerva Punjab FC argued that the AIFF chief responded to their request late.

"I-League clubs were ready to play Super Cup had Mr. Praful Patel granted us a meeting before the commencement of the competition as requested in letter dated 12th March by the clubs," Minerva Punjab said in a statement.

"It was only after withdrawal of Gokulam Kerala, Minerva Punjab and Aizawl FC in the qualification round that Mr. Patel responded to our request for a meeting. Still no date was given.

"After Mr. Patel agreed to meet the clubs with tentative dates on 21st March, all clubs were willing to participate in the Super Cup. Our only request was to reschedule the qualifiers and allow even the three teams who had not played in the qualifiers (because of which the meeting was granted) to participate.

"Unfortunately the federation denied the request for rescheduling of the qualifiers. Clubs who had pre-qualified for the Super Cup could not ignore the sacrifice of clubs drafted in qualifiers (because of whom the meeting was granted). Hence could not participate in the Super Cup."

Minerva Punjab are at loggerheads with the AIFF for long now over various issues.

"Clubs are not maligning the federation, but are seeking our basic rights to be heard and treated fairly as important stakeholders of Indian football.

"The federation is irked every time we stand up for our rights. They expect us to wait patiently in the dark for our doom, unfortunately we cannot stay silent as future of hundreds of players and staff linked with each club hangs in the balance," Minerva Punjab added.

Related Stories

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram