East Bengal Announce Kalyani Stadium as Their Home Venue for I-League 2019-20

New Delhi: East Bengal's first home match of the I-League 2019-20 season against Real Kashmir has been pushed ahead by a day to December 4 as the club announced that all the home matches for the season will take place at the Kalyani Stadium.

Barring the Kolkata derby against Mohun Bagan AC, East Bengal's home matches will be held at the Kalyani Stadium, in accordance of which the club has also requested All India Football Federation (AIFF) to shift their kick off timings to 5PM.

"The proposal to host the first QEBFC home match as a part of the Centenary Celebration at the East Bengal Club ground was duly considered by the owners of QEBFC and necessary arrangements for organizing he same were proceeded upon by the QEBFC management. After the subsequent discussion between Head Coach and East bengal Club officials, it was mutually decided to relocate the matches to any other ground.

"The mandatory terms and conditions which were given by VYBK authorities to QEBFC to host its home matches at VYBK were conflicting with AIFF rules and regulations," East Bengal said in a statement.

East Bengal had a number of games scheduled for the 7PM kick off but they are all likely to be shifted to the 5PM slot after the club made the request for the same.

I-League 2019-20 will begin on November 30 with Aizawl FC hosting Mohun Bagan. East Bengal's first home match against Real Kashmir FC is where both the clubs begin their campaign.

