East Bengal Appoint Ex-NorthEast United FC Assistant Manager Francisco Bruto Da Costa as Coach

East Bengal has signed a new coach ahead of the upcoming Indian football season, which starts in November, the announcement of which was made by the club on Wednesday.

East Bengal announced that they have appointed Francisco Jose Bruto Da Costa as their new coach.

East Bengal is likely to continue in the I-League this season despite their attempts to follow their city rivals Mohun Bagan into the Indian Super League. Mohun Bagan merged with ISL franchise ATK to be christened ATK Mohun Bagan and entered the ISL.

However, reports suggest that due to coronavirus pandemic, the ISL has decided to stick with 10 teams instead of adding anyone new into the roster, which leaves East Bengal in the I-League.

At the end of the previous season, East Bengal also split with their primary sponsor Quess and have not announced any new one so far.

The announcement of a new coach will be some good news for the fans. Bruto Da Costa was the deputy to coach Nelo Vingada at NorthEast United FC in 2016.

Happy to Announce pic.twitter.com/LzKLSpDexV — East Bengal FC (@eastbengalfc) July 29, 2020

Prior to that, he had served as assistant manager of the Indian U14, U17 and U19 sides. He was also at the AIFF Elite Academy.

Bruto Da Costa holds the 'A' License Coaching Certificate, conducted by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and also a Pro License under the AFC.

He also served as the assistant coach of the Malaysian national football team under Vingada in 2017.

This would Bruto Da Costa's first assignment as the coach of a major team.