East Bengal Awaiting AIFF Response on Real Kashmir Fixture

City heavyweights East Bengal on Monday said they would adopt a wait and watch policy regarding their I-League football clash in Srinagar against Real Kashmir FC in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.East Bengal were originally slated to play Real Kashmir FC on February 10 but due to heavy snowfall the tie was rescheduled to February 28.But after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack which killed 40 CRPF jawans, East Bengal sent a letter to the All India Football Federation asking for a change in venue."We have sent a letter to AIFF and we are awaiting the revert. Let them reply and then we will decide the next course of action," East Bengal CEO Sanjit Sen told PTI."AIFF has to let us know when and where the match is going to be held. Once they let us know, we will decide our stance," he added.Defending champions Minerva Punjab did not travel to Srinagar to play against Real Kashmir on Monday, citing security risks to their players. The Punjab side had said they may consider legal route if the All India Football Federation goes ahead with the match and award Real Kashmir three points.The East Bengal CEO said he was not aware of any move by his team to knock at the doors of the court on this issue."No office bearer or executive board member has communicated to me about taking a legal route. I am not aware of any development like this. As for our stand, we are awaiting AIFF response which should come in a couple of days. Then we will decide internally what's the appropriate way forward," he said.