After Mohun Bagan, East Bengal Too Lose Their CFL Opener
East Bengal lost the first match of their Calcutta Football League campaign to George Telegraph 0-1.
East Bengal lost to George Telegraph in the CFL.
Kolkata: Much like their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, heavyweights East Bengal too began their Calcutta Football League campaign with a defeat, going down to George Telegraph 0-1 at their home ground here on Friday.
Four days after defending champions Mohun Bagan suffered a 0-3 reversal against Peerless SC, the red-and-gold, celebrating their centenary year, failed to find the target as Justice Morgan scored the all-important goal in the stoppage time.
The Alejandro Menendez-coached side missed the services of Jaime Colado, who has suffered a shoulder injury, and there was lack of creativity up front.
East Bengal had their best chance in the 40th-minute but young midfielder Subhonil Ghosh missed to convert in front of the goal from a perfect cross by Abhijit Sarkar.
This was George Telegraph's hat-trick of wins in as many matches as they jumped to the top spot in the Premier Division A of the Calcutta Football League.
East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are at the bottom two of the league table, with 0 points from one match apiece.
