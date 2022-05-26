East Bengal Club Gets New Investor Finally With CM Mamata Banerjee's Help

Supporters of the East Bengal club, here is some much-needed respite for you all. Breathe easy, the investor problem of the century-old club was resolved on Wednesday. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Wednesday that the prestigious Emami Group had agreed to sponsor the iconic football club. East Bengal had lost its sponsors after poor performances in the Indian Super League (ISL).

There had been rumours that Manchester United, the English Premier League’s biggest club, may buy one of the country’s oldest football clubs. Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI President and former India captain who was purportedly arranging the agreement, told the media that talks with the ‘Red Devils’ and a few others were underway and that a definite picture would emerge in approximately two weeks. East Bengal also held talks with the Bangladesh-based conglomerate Bashundhara Group but no agreement was reached.

The century-old Kolkata heavyweights have battled to maintain their links with investors intact in recent decades due to off-field concerns, and it is reflected in a dismal performance. Quess Corp, based in Bengaluru, was the first to leave after a two-year relationship, despite a three-year agreement, jeopardising its ISL admission.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came to their rescue with a deal with Shree Cement Ltd as they made a last-minute entry into the ISL 2020-21, just as they were failing to attract any investors.

East Bengal’s association, on the other hand, did not go down well, as their executive committee refused to sign the final agreement, citing inconsistencies in the initial term. SC East Bengal signed Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, but they finished ninth in their first ISL season with nine losses, eight draws, and only three wins due to poor planning and preparation.

Shree Cement agreed to continue in the last ISL season at Mamata Banerjee’s request, and it backfired as they finished bottom of the table with just one win in 20 matches, including 11 losses and eight draws.

Their partnership came to an end last month when Shree Cement Ltd relinquished the sporting rights.

