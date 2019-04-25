English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
East Bengal Exploring Tie-Up Possibilities with FC Barcelona
East Bengal chairman Ajit Isaac said in a statement that the senior officials of EB and FC Barcelona met in Bengaluru to explore the chances of an association.
East Bengal finished as the runners-up in I-League 2018-19. (Photo Credit: I-League)
Kolkata: Quess East Bengal may enter into a tie-up with Spanish giants Barcelona, chairman of the I-League runners-up Ajit Isaac has said in a statement on their official Facebook page.
"Senior officials of the Spanish giants, FC Barcelona and Quess East Bengal Football Club team, met to explore the possibility of an association between the two clubs," Isaac was quoted saying on their Facebook page Wednesday.
"The meeting facilitated by Rakuten, the global innovation partner and sponsor of FC Barcelona, was held at Quess House in Bengaluru. Rakuten is incidentally advising FCB on expanding its footprint worldwide," it added with a photo of the officials.
The deal if finalised would give a big boost to the growth of Indian football at grassroots level.
East Bengal previously had a partnership with Leicester City of the Premier League. However, that was concerned solely with building the English club's profile among the huge South Asian diaspora of the city.
