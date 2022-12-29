East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Both East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC will be aiming to get back on the winning track as they are set to face each other in the Indian Super League on Friday. The match between East Bengal and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The Kolkata giants have been in miserable form in this season’s Indian Super League and they have so far managed to claim victory only on three occasions. In their last Indian Super League fixture, the Red and Gold brigade suffered a humiliating 0-3 defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC.

Meanwhile, eighth-placed Bengaluru FC will also head into the game after conceding a 0-3 defeat against defending champions Hyderabad FC.

East Bengal and Bengaluru FC have already faced each other once in the Indian Super League this season and the former had emerged victorious in that contest by a slender margin of 0-1.

Ahead of Friday’s ISL match between East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC; here is all you need to know:

What date ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC will be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC will take place on December 30, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC be played?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC begin?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC Possible Starting XI:

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Suhair VP, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Eliandro Santos

Bengaluru FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Sandhu, Namgyal Bhutia, Sandesh Jhingan, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem, Suresh Wangjam, Javier Hernandez, Danish Farooq, Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

