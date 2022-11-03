East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Chennaiyin FC will be aiming to register their second win of the season when they face East Bengal FC on Friday. The match between East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Thomas Brdaric’s men had kicked off the season on a promising note after getting the better of mighty ATK Mohun Bagan in their opening Indian Super League encounter. However, Chennaiyin FC could not carry on the winning momentum and failed to record a win in their next two games.

After clinching just four points from three matches, Chennaiyin FC currently occupy the seventh spot in the Indian Super League standings.

East Bengal, on the other hand, come into the fixture after suffering a 2-0 derby defeat at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan. The Red and Gold brigade are now placed in the ninth position on the Indian Super League points table.

Ahead of the ISL match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC will take place on November 4, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC be played?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC begin?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Chennaiyin FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

