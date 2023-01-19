East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

East Bengal FC will look to claim their first win of the New Year when they take on a high-flying Hyderabad FC side in the Indian Super League on Friday. The fixture between East Bengal and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The Red and Gold brigade have been lacklustre in this season’s Indian Super League. East Bengal, with just 12 points from 13 matches, currently occupy the ninth spot in the Indian Super League standings. Stephen Constantine’s men will now head into the fixture after suffering a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC in their last match.

Meanwhile, defending champions Hyderabad FC have managed to remain unbeaten in their last six Indian Super league games.

Ahead of the ISL match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC will take place on January 20, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC be played?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC begin?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Hyderabad FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC Possible Starting XI:

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Suvam Sen, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Sarthak Golui, Alex Lima, Charis Kyriakou, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva

Hyderabad FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Mohammad Yasir, Rohit Danu, Javier Silverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche

