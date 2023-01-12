East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Indian Super League 2022-23 season has so far been a horrible one for Jamshedpur FC. After playing 10 matches, Aidy Boothroyd’s men have succeeded in winning just one game. Their solitary win of the season had occurred against NorthEast United FC back in October last year. Jamshedpur FC will now look to clinch their second victory of the season as they are set to face East Bengal on Friday.

The match between East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata. Jamshedpur FC will head into the fixture after holding Chennaiyin FC to a 2-2 draw in their last match.

The Red and Gold brigade, on the other hand, have lost three of their last five matches. Stephen Constantine’s men had to concede a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Odisha FC in their last encounter.

Ahead of the ISL match between East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC will take place on January 13, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC be played?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

At what time will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC begin?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Jamshedpur FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

East Bengal FC vs Jamshedpur FC Possible Starting XI:

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Suvam Sen, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Jordan O’Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, Naorem Singh, Himangshu Jangra, Cleiton Silva

Jamshedpur FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Vishal Yadav, Laldinliana Renthlei, Laldinpuia Pachuau, Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Rafael Crivellaro, Pronay Halder, Jay Thomas, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chukwu, Ishan Pandita

