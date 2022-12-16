East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC Indian Super League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC

Mumbai City FC have been in stellar form winning their last four games on the trot. They will now take on East Bengal FC at Vivekananda at Kolkata’s Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Friday. Des Buckingham’s men have been in stellar form in this season of the Indian Super League scoring goals with some ease.

They are currently second in the ISL table with 21 points from nine games. Mumbai is the only team that hasn’t lost a match in the Indian Super league this season. With a match in hand over current table toppers Hyderabad FC, Mumbai has a chance of leapfrogging them with a victory on Friday.

East Bengal on the other hand hasn’t enjoyed the same consistency in the ISL 2022-23 season. They lost their last game 2-0 against a ferocious Hyderabad side. The Red and Gold Brigade are currently eight in the ISL table with just nine points from the nine games they have played so far this season.

East Bengal would love to create an upset and ignite their spark this season, whereas Mumbai will be hoping to continue their unbeaten streak.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Ahead of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC will be played on December 16, Friday.

Where will the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC be played?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC will be played at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

What time will the Indian Super League match East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC begin?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on December 16.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC?

The Indian Super League match between East Bengal FC and Mumbai City FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.

East Bengal FC vs Mumbai City FC probable starting XI

Mumbai City FC Probable Starting XI: Phurba Lachenpa, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Rahul Bheke, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Pereyra Díaz, Bipin Singh Thounaojam, Vinit Rai

East Bengal Probable Starting XI: Kamaljit Singh, Iván Garrido González, Chungnunga Lal, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Cleiton Silva, Thongkhosiem Haokip, VP Suhair, Jordan O’Doherty, Alex, Naorem Mahesh Singh

Read all the Latest Sports News here