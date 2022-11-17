East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch ISL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Kolkata giants East Bengal FC claimed their second win of the season after getting the better of Bengaluru FC in their last Indian Super League fixture. East Bengal striker Cleiton Silva scored the only goal of the match to overpower his former team.

The Red and Gold brigade will now look to carry forward the momentum as they are set to play their next game on Friday. In their next Indian Super League fixture, East Bengal will host Odisha FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, will have different ambitions when they will be in action on Friday. Josep Gombau’s men will be determined to get back on the winning track and clinch the full three points from their next match. In their last match, Odisha FC had to endure a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hyderabad FC.

After securing nine points from five games, Odisha FC currently occupy the sixth spot in the Indian Super League standings.

Ahead of the ISL match between East Bengal FC and Odisha FC, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Odisha FC be played?

The ISL 2022-23 match between East Bengal FC and Odisha FC will take place on November 18, Friday.

Where will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC be played?

The match between East Bengal FC and Odisha FC will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

What time will the ISL 2022-23 match East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC begin?

The ISL match between East Bengal FC and Odisha FC will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC match?

East Bengal vs Odisha FC ISL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC ISL match?

East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC ISL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

East Bengal FC vs Odisha FC Possible Starting XI:

East Bengal FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Kamaljit Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Charis Kyriakou, Jordan O’Doherty, Suhair VP, Naorem Singh, Cleiton Silva, Thongkhosiem Haokip

Odisha FC Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Denechandra Meitei, Carlos Delgado, Sahil Panwar, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Thoiba Singh, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Nandhakumar Sekar

