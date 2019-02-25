English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
East Bengal Finish Home Leg With 1-1 Draw vs Aizawl
Leonce Dodoz put Aizawl ahead in the 23rd minute with a superb finish from Alfred Jaryan assist and it took East Bengal more than an hour to equalise in front of a 17,000-odd home fans at the Saltlake Stadium.
Image: @ILeagueOfficial
East Bengal's dreams of claiming a maiden title suffered a further setback as they dropped points for a second successive match following their 1-1 draw against a 10-man Aizawl FC in the last home match of I-League here Monday.
Enrique Esqueda headed in the equaliser in the 66th minute from Samad Ali Mallick's assist.
