East Bengal in Talks with Manchester United for Probable Investment; Sourav Ganguly to Help?

Kolkata giants East Bengal are reportedly in talks with Manchester United for a potential investment. As per a report published by TV9 Bangla, East Bengal club might well succeed in roping in the Red Devils as their investor. It has also been learnt that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is expected to play a key role to forge the deal successfully.

The club might not have yet found their investor but they have already started preparing a solid team for the upcoming season. They have already signed players like Ivan Gonzalez, Mobashir Rahman and Mohammad Rakip.

Earlier, rumours were rife that Bangladesh giants Basundhara Group had initiated talks with East Bengal to invest in the Indian club. But the situation seems to have changed now.

In recent times, the Red and Gold brigade have failed to achieve anything significant on the field. Off-field matters have certainly been not pleasant for East Bengal. And unfortunately, their performance on the field has not been much better either.

In the 2020-21 season, they became a part of India’s top-flight football league - the Indian Super League (ISL). But their debut season turned out to be a horrible outing. East Bengal managed to finish the ISL season at the ninth spot on the points table. Only two teams - Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC were behind East Bengal in the ISL standings. Out of 20 matches, East Bengal succeeded in winning just three games. They had to face nine defeats in that season. East Bengal finished the season with just 17 points in their kitty.

In the next season, things were not much different for the Kolkata-based club. East Bengal finished the 2021-22 season with just one victory. A humiliating show produced by the heritage club forced them to finish the season at the bottom of the table. They managed to draw eight games and bagged just 11 points.

Ahead of the 2020 season, Shree Cement had decided to invest in East Bengal. But the association did not last long as Shree Cement decided to hand over the sporting rights.

Earlier, East Bengal had roped in Quess Corp as their investor but their association also did not live long as just after two years, the agreement was ended.

