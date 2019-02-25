English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
East Bengal-Real Kashmir Game Shifted to Delhi from Srinagar
The matter was discussed at the League committee meeting in New Delhi.
The matter was discussed at the League committee meeting in New Delhi.
Loading...
East Bengal's I-League game against fellow title aspirants Real Kashmir FC was on Monday shifted to New Delhi from Srinagar due to security reasons in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) sources said.
"The match will take place on February 28, but in New Delhi due to security issues," a source told IANS.
The matter was discussed at the League committee meeting in New Delhi.
"We have not heard from the AIFF yet. We will make necessary arrangements once we get an official word," East Bengal CEO Sanjit Sen told IANS.
East Bengal were originally scheduled to take on Real Kashmir on February 10, but saw their match postponed to February 28 due to snowfall in the Valley.
But after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed, there were doubts whether the match would take place in Srinagar with I-League defending champions Minerva Punjab FC not playing their game in the region despite AIFF's security assurances.
Minerva had approached the high court challenging AIFF's refusal to postpone the February 18 match.
East Bengal had requested the AIFF to shift the match to a later date until normalcy is restored in the valley, but the governing body stuck to their guns saying local authorities had assured of all safety to the teams.
But on Sunday, security forces asked the AIFF to postpone a second division I-League match in Srinagar saying it was "too risky" to play football.
Lonestar Kashmir were slated to take on ARA FC at the TRC Football Ground, home to Real Kashmir also, on Sunday.
"The match will take place on February 28, but in New Delhi due to security issues," a source told IANS.
The matter was discussed at the League committee meeting in New Delhi.
"We have not heard from the AIFF yet. We will make necessary arrangements once we get an official word," East Bengal CEO Sanjit Sen told IANS.
East Bengal were originally scheduled to take on Real Kashmir on February 10, but saw their match postponed to February 28 due to snowfall in the Valley.
But after the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF troopers were killed, there were doubts whether the match would take place in Srinagar with I-League defending champions Minerva Punjab FC not playing their game in the region despite AIFF's security assurances.
Minerva had approached the high court challenging AIFF's refusal to postpone the February 18 match.
East Bengal had requested the AIFF to shift the match to a later date until normalcy is restored in the valley, but the governing body stuck to their guns saying local authorities had assured of all safety to the teams.
But on Sunday, security forces asked the AIFF to postpone a second division I-League match in Srinagar saying it was "too risky" to play football.
Lonestar Kashmir were slated to take on ARA FC at the TRC Football Ground, home to Real Kashmir also, on Sunday.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rami Malek to Bradley Cooper: Here Are the Hits and Misses of Oscars 2019
- Oscars 2019: Rami Malek Wins Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody
- PM Theresa May Filmed Playing Pool, Twitter Cues Up to Take Shots at Her Over Brexit
- MWC 2019: Nokia 9 PureView With Five Rear Cameras Launched, All The Details
- Trump-Kim Vietnam Summit: A Look at North Korean Leader’s Luxury Train with Mercedes On Board
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results