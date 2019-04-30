Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Rift Within East Bengal Widens after AIFF Disciplinary Committee Meeting

The East Bengal sponsors did not corroborate with club official Debabrata Sarkar, where he said that withdrawing from Super Cup was a mistake.

IANS

Updated:April 30, 2019, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rift Within East Bengal Widens after AIFF Disciplinary Committee Meeting
East Bengal sponsors did not agree with what the club officials had said after the AIFF Disciplinary Committee meeting. (Photo Credit: East Bengal)
Loading...
New Delhi: The rift within the East Bengal football club has widened further after the I-League clubs' meeting with the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Sunday with regards to their participation in the Super Cup. While club official Debabrata Sarkar said that it was a mistake to withdraw from the tournament, main sponsors Quess have begged to differ.

Speaking to IANS, a senior Quess official said that they aren't aware of any such statement from the club official wherein the club has regretted the decision to withdraw from the tournament.

"We haven't issued any statement, and if we issue one then it will go to all parties concerned," the official said.

Sarkar on his part had said: "We committed a mistake and other clubs also committed mistakes. As national body of the game, the AIFF is like our parents and just like parents treat their children, the AIFF should not take action against the clubs in this case," he had said.

In fact, the Quess official found support from a senior official at Gokulam FC. The club is also facing disciplinary action for non-participation in the Super Cup. But the official clarified that there was no reason to call the decision a mistake.

The official went on to add that irrespective of what Sarkar had said to the media after the meeting in the Capital, Quess chairman Ajit Issac has nowhere mentioned that the team made a mistake and the decision was regrettable.

"Ajit has not said anything like this. Also, we have no comment to offer on a statement made by an official of the club. And it is not that we didn't want to participate in the Super Cup. We were forced to withdraw (as AIFF chief Praful Patel did not meet the I-League clubs)," the official told IANS.

Gokulam FC was one of the three teams - the other two being Minerva Punjab FC and Aizawl FC - who did not play in the qualifying matches of the tournament despite being present at the venue in Bhubaneswar.

Related Stories

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram