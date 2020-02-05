Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Football
1-min read

East Bengal's Dream to Host Manchester United Faces Financial Roadblock

East Bengal and Manchester United have agreed to meet in Kolkata in a pre-season friendly but the English club's hefty appearance fee is proving to be a roadblock.

IANS

Updated:February 5, 2020, 3:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
East Bengal's Dream to Host Manchester United Faces Financial Roadblock
East Bengal and Manchester United.

Kolkata: Premier League giants Manchester United have agreed to play city giants East Bengal in a pre-season friendly, but their hefty appearance fee is making the I-League side think twice about the move, according to club's executive committee member Debabrata Sarkar.

"They are ready to play here, but their appearance fee is huge. I cannot tell the amount, but it is something we need to consider. We are not thinking about it now. We will take a call after May," Sarkar told IANS.

East Bengal, as part of their centenary year celebrations, were interested in playing an exhibition match with Premier League heavyweights Manchester United at the Salt Lake Stadium this year in July.

A four-member delegation from Manchester United, led by Director of Football Allan Dawson, met the red-and-gold club officials and West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas last year in November and were satisfied with the facilities.

But according to sources, an appearance fee of Rs24 crore and added expenses which will sum up to a total of Rs30 crore, is keeping East Bengal in two minds.

The red and gold side will be without a sponsor after this season as Bengaluru-based title sponsors, Quess Corp, are set to sever ties with them.

When contacted through e-mail, Manchester United did not confirm their participation.

East Bengal began their centenary celebrations last year in July with a march from Kolkata's Kumartuli area to the club ground. A clutch of stars, including 1983 World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev, were felicitated.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram