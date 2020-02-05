East Bengal's Dream to Host Manchester United Faces Financial Roadblock
East Bengal and Manchester United have agreed to meet in Kolkata in a pre-season friendly but the English club's hefty appearance fee is proving to be a roadblock.
East Bengal and Manchester United.
Kolkata: Premier League giants Manchester United have agreed to play city giants East Bengal in a pre-season friendly, but their hefty appearance fee is making the I-League side think twice about the move, according to club's executive committee member Debabrata Sarkar.
"They are ready to play here, but their appearance fee is huge. I cannot tell the amount, but it is something we need to consider. We are not thinking about it now. We will take a call after May," Sarkar told IANS.
East Bengal, as part of their centenary year celebrations, were interested in playing an exhibition match with Premier League heavyweights Manchester United at the Salt Lake Stadium this year in July.
A four-member delegation from Manchester United, led by Director of Football Allan Dawson, met the red-and-gold club officials and West Bengal sports minister Aroop Biswas last year in November and were satisfied with the facilities.
But according to sources, an appearance fee of Rs24 crore and added expenses which will sum up to a total of Rs30 crore, is keeping East Bengal in two minds.
The red and gold side will be without a sponsor after this season as Bengaluru-based title sponsors, Quess Corp, are set to sever ties with them.
When contacted through e-mail, Manchester United did not confirm their participation.
East Bengal began their centenary celebrations last year in July with a march from Kolkata's Kumartuli area to the club ground. A clutch of stars, including 1983 World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev, were felicitated.
